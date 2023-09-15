Central Asia should serve as link between North-South and West-East - Kyrgyz president

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. The Central Asian region should serve as a link between North and South, West and East, while enhancing its transportation and communication potential and the opportunities for access to seaports, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, Trend reports.

This statement was made during the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe.

Japarov highlighted that to eliminate barriers and improve border crossing and transit procedures between states, only political will is needed.

"As just one example, it is the recent opening of two border crossings between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which has significantly increased the flow of citizens of both countries using ID cards to cross the border. Therefore, I believe that optimizing the flow of goods and services across Central Asian borders requires simplifying customs procedures and establishing efficient transport and logistics networks," the president said.

He noted that the development and modernization of transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, and air travel, are essential to enhance the transportation of goods and services in the region. Japarov also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has close trade and economic ties with countries in the region.