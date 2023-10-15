Kyrgyzstan's silver exports in 8M exceed figures for entire 2022

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 15. Kyrgyzstan exported 724 kilograms of silver to Hong Kong from January through August 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the National Statistical Committee of the country indicates that all silver exports from Kyrgyzstan during this period went to Hong Kong. The total value of these exports amounted to $794,000.

These export supplies exceeded the total volume of silver exports for the entire year of 2022, which was 707 kilograms valued at $543,000. In 2022, Kyrgyz gold was almost equally divided between Russia and Türkiye.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $9.407 billion from January through August 2023, which is an increase of 27.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports amounted to $1.85 billion, increasing 46.7 percent year-on-year. Imports reached $7.556 billion, growing by grew 23.3 percent compared to the same months of 2022.

In the structure of the trade turnover, exports accounted for 19.7 percent, while imports made up 80.3 percent.