Kyrgyzstan, UN discuss future collaboration plans

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 26. Kyrgyzstan and the UN discussed collaboration plans for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the discussions took place during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Kulubayev, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan, Antje Grawe.

The parties reviewed their joint efforts in 2023, and outlined future plans, upcoming visits, as well as international and regional events.

The meeting touched upon the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027. Grawe expressed readiness to continue working on ongoing projects in Kyrgyzstan aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, the parties discussed the need for practical implementation of the country's roadmap of the Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions (2023-2027). This includes attracting investments from international partners and donors. Grawe expressed willingness to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant Kyrgyz government bodies on mountain-related initiatives.

During the talks, Kulubayev affirmed Kyrgyzstan's interest in further developing cooperation and assured support for the UN's activities in Kyrgyzstan.

In conclusion, the UN Resident Coordinator emphasized that all their efforts are geared towards supporting the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, its governmental bodies, and the country's population. She expressed a positive outlook on expanding and strengthening the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the UN, assuring that every necessary effort will be made for this purpose.