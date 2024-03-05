Kyrgyzstan boosts black coal exports to Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 5. Kyrgyzstan exported 1.066 million tons of black coal to Uzbekistan in 2023, which is 96 percent more than in 2022 (541,768 tons), Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of exports amounted to $38.009 million, which is 2.2 times more than in 2022 ($16.861 million).

Last year, Uzbekistan emerged as the primary buyer of Kyrgyz black coal. Following Uzbekistan, Romania purchased 78,965 tons, and the Netherlands bought 37,268 tons. Additionally, 19,323 tons of coal were exported to Kazakhstan, 16,329 tons to Slovakia, 13,422 tons to Türkiye, 12,958 tons to China, 10,758 tons to Poland, and 6,389 tons to Hungary.

In total, Kyrgyzstan exported 1.262 million tons of black coal in 2023, which is 67.6 percent more than in 2022 (753,101 tons). The value of the imports reached $50.876 million, increasing by 68.1 percent year-on-year ($30.259 million in 2022).

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reached $693.988 million in 2023, increasing by 15.8 percent compared to 2022. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Uzbekistan amounted to $290.766 million, a 22.9 percent increase compared to 2022. Imports to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan totaled $403.222 million, which is an 11.2 percent increase from 2022 figures.