Kyrgyzstan's exports to Italy surge

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 11. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Italy amounted to $90.729 million in 2023 (0.6 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade), which is 92.9 percent more than in 2022 ($47.042 million), Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country’s exports to Italy totaled $1.815 million (0.1 percent of the country’s total exports). This figure increased by 7.9 times compared to 2022 ($228,400).

Kyrgyzstan’s imports from Italy totaled $88.914 million last year, which is an increase of 90 percent compared to 2022 ($46.814 million). This accounted for 0.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total imports.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $15.660 billion in 2023, which is a 29.9 percent increase compared to 2022 ($12.057 billion). The country's exports totaled $3.308 billion, rising by 46.8 percent year-on-year ($2.254 billion in 2022). Imports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $12.352 billion, which is 26 percent higher than $9.803 billion in 2022.