Green energy keys for sustainable development in Central Asia - Kyrgyz official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 2. Water and green energy are crucial factors for ensuring the sustainable development of all countries in Central Asia, said the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, during the Agroforum 2024 held in Bishkek, Trend reports.

Japarov highlighted Central Asia's abundant water and diverse natural resources. He stressed the importance of addressing various challenges to unlock the region's potential, including landlocked geography, resource dependency, limited access to financial instruments, and the impacts of climate change.

"The distribution of water and food resources in the region is uneven, and access to them is unequal. In many cases, there is a lack of physical infrastructure, and aging systems compromise reliability and efficiency," Japarov said.

He pointed out that in some areas, the existing system fails to meet the population's food needs during certain periods of the year, while in others, people lack access to adequate drinking and irrigation water.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Kyrgyzstan's renewable energy capacity reached 3,210 MW in 2023.