Rahmon to visit Uzbekistan this autumn

Prime Ministers of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and Abdulla Aripov during the meeting in Dushanbe discussed the visit of President Emomali Rahmon to Tashkent, Asia-Plus reported.

The Tajik President's visit to Uzbekistan is scheduled for this autumn visit Uzbekistan.

The premiers also discussed development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, security, culture, education, social and agrarian sectors and etc.

The sides held talks on the sidelines of the session of the Council of Heads of the CIS Governments, which opened today in Dushanbe.

