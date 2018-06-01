Rahmon to visit Uzbekistan this autumn

1 June 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Ministers of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and Abdulla Aripov during the meeting in Dushanbe discussed the visit of President Emomali Rahmon to Tashkent, Asia-Plus reported.

The Tajik President's visit to Uzbekistan is scheduled for this autumn visit Uzbekistan.

The premiers also discussed development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, security, culture, education, social and agrarian sectors and etc.

The sides held talks on the sidelines of the session of the Council of Heads of the CIS Governments, which opened today in Dushanbe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan 'taking over' GM Uzbekistan, holding talks with Volkswagen
Economy news 11:44
CIS Heads of Government Council to meet in Dushanbe
Other News 10:59
Uzbekistan may begin production of electric, autonomous cars
Economy news 10:51
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Economy news 31 May 18:51
US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia
Economy news 31 May 18:24
Uzbekistan ceases production of outdated Renault model
Economy news 31 May 15:59
Iran, Uzbekistan to discuss development of railway infrastructure on Afghan border
Economy news 31 May 15:58
Russia, Tajikistan talk over strategic co-op
Tajikistan 31 May 14:35
One more Uzbek bank joins WB's energy efficiency project
Economy news 31 May 14:00
Iran's delegations to participate in agricultural exhibitions in Uzbekistan
Economy news 31 May 09:34
Japan to supply Uzbekistan with road equipment free of charge
Economy news 30 May 21:27
Tajikistan to host “Water for Sustainable Development” conference
Tajikistan 30 May 20:54
Uzbekistan offers Russia to build nuclear power plant in Navoi
Uzbekistan 30 May 20:45
Uzbek, Russian FMs mull Putin's upcoming visit to Tashkent
Uzbekistan 30 May 18:57
Uzbekistan, Poland to hold joint business forum and co-op exchange
Economy news 30 May 16:40
Index of Tashkent Stock Exchange renews record high on May 30
Economy news 30 May 16:23
Local alternative of Amazon and AliExpress appears in Uzbekistan
ICT 30 May 16:06
Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost ties
Tajikistan 30 May 12:32