Cost of skilled labor in Tajikistan shows uptick

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22​. The average cost of skilled labor for one day in Tajikistan rose by 12 percent year-on-year as of May 8, Trend reports.

The average cost for a day of skilled labor in Tajikistan amounted to 119 somoni ($10.9) in the reported week. The figure have not changed compared to the costs registered on May 1.

The highest cost for a day of skilled labor, 130 somoni ($11.91), was recorded in Bokhtar city in southern Tajikistan, Isfara city in the northern part of the country, Panjakent City, and Ishkashim village.

Meanwhile, the lowest cost for a day of skilled labor, 100 somoni ($9.16), was registered in Murghob and Rasht districts

During the specified period, the average cost of skilled labor for one day in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe reached 120 somoni ($10.99), not changing from the preceding week, but increasing by 20 percent year-on-year.