Tajikistan's imports of chemicals from EU show promising tendency

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 24. The value of chemicals and related products exports from European Union (EU) countries to Tajikistan increased in 2022, Trend reports.

According to Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, the value of chemical exports from EU countries to Tajikistan reached 46.2 million euros in 2022. These exports grew 37.09 percent compared to the previous year, when exports equaled 33.7 million euros in 2021.

Notably, this surge in chemical exports marks the highest volume recorded in the past decade.

Looking at past ten years, the increasing trend in chemical exports from the EU to Tajikistan is evident. The figures stood at 21.5 million euros in 2012, 23.5 million euros in 2013, 29.1 million euros in 2014, 26.5 million euros in 2015, 24.1 million euros in 2016, 25 million euros in 2018, 28.3 million euros in 2019, and 34.9 million euros in 2020.

Meanwhile, the value of Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover exceeded $7.3 billion in 2022, which is an increase of 15 percent compared to 2021.

In the past year, Tajikistan exports amounted to $2.1 billion and imports to $5.2 billion. Key markets for Tajik products included Kazakhstan, Switzerland, and China, constituting 22.6 percent, 18.1 percent, and 17.2 percent of total exports, respectively.

Conversely, the majority of imports originated from Russia (30.7 percent), Kazakhstan (18.5 percent), and China (16.3 percent).