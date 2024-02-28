Tajikistan's Amonatbank and WSBI aim to forge cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 28. Amonatbank, the Tajik State Savings Bank, and the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI) plan to develop a joint business plan and enhance their partnership in the near future, Trend reports.

According to Amonatbank, this was discussed during a virtual bilateral meeting between the Chairman of the Board of Amonatbank, Salimzoda Alidzhon Abdudzhalol, and the Managing Director of the WSBI, Peter Simon.

Since 2004, Amonatbank has been a member of the WSBI and has collaborated with this international institution in various areas to this day.

Specializing in serving the population, Amonatbank operated 75 branches and 548 banking service centers with more than 3,000 employees in 2023.

Tajikistan had 63 credit financial organizations as of December 31, 2023, including 14 traditional banks, 1 Islamic bank, 1 non-bank credit organization, 19 microcredit deposit organizations, 3 microcredit organizations, and 25 microcredit funds.