Tajikistan's imports from Belgium soar

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 24. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Belgium reached 47.5 million euros from January through November 2023, Trend reports.

According to recent data from the Belgian Foreign Trade Agency, Tajikistan's exports to Belgium totaled 32.2 million euros, which is a 12.2 percent rise year-on-year.

Tajikistan's primary exports to Belgium were basic metals, accounting for 99.9 percent, with vegetables making up the remaining 0.1 percent. Tajikistan was ranked 117th among the countries from which Belgium imported goods.

At the same time, Tajikistan's imports from Belgium totaled 15.3 million euros from January through November 2023, increasing by 97.5 percent year-on-year. Tajikistan was ranked 160th among the countries to which Belgium exported goods.

In the structure of Tajikistan's imports, chemicals accounted for the largest share (65.1 percent), followed by machinery and equipment at 23.5 percent, and mineral products at 2.3 percent.