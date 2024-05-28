Tajikistan, Russia discuss labor migration issues

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, discussed bilateral cooperation in the areas of labor migration and security, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, the parties also discussed prospects for interaction between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

Rahmon highlighted the importance of further strengthening ties between the interior ministries as well as the fruitful results of the joint work of the relevant departments of both states in preventing and solving crimes, combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and other forms of transnational organized crime.

The discussion emphasized the parties' commitment to the practical implementation of agreements reached recently at the highest level regarding the resolution of issues in the migration sphere. Rahmon underscored the importance of taking all necessary measures to strengthen the legal and social protection of Tajik labor migrants residing in Russia.

To note, Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in Dushanbe accompanied by a large government delegation as part of the latest round of negotiations on a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the migration sphere.