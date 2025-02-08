Tajikistan's president signs decree to increase salaries and social benefits

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 8. Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has decreed a series of salary and benefit increases effective September 1, 2025, Trend reports.

The measures include raising the minimum wage across all sectors to 1,000 somoni ($91) per month. Salaries for employees in education, healthcare, social protection, law enforcement, and military services will rise by up to 30 percent, with specific adjustments for various categories of public servants and civil servants.

Moreover, the base pay for military ranks and law enforcement officers will see a bump, and student scholarships, including those prestigious presidential ones, will get a nice 20 percent lift. Pensions and social benefits are set to take a leap of 10 percent. The changes will be picked up by the national budget.

