Protocols approved by Council of CIS Heads of Government in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of Government was held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan on May 31, Trend reports referring to the CIS Executive Committee.

A number of protocols aimed at introducing changes to previously adopted documents were signed during the meeting, which will expand and deepen the interaction of the CIS countries in the areas of trade, customs clearance and control of goods, as well as their transit through the territories of the CIS countries, the report said.

In addition, a report was read during the meeting by Alexander Shumilin, Interstate Council for Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation.

Following his report, the heads of government decided to prepare a draft of the Interstate Program of Innovative Cooperation of CIS Member States for the period until 2030.

Furthermore, the agreement on interaction of customs authorities of CIS member states in the field of protection of intellectual property rights was approved. Information on this issue was given by Vladimir Bulavin, head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

In addition, the agreement on the coordination of interstate relations in the field of basic research of the CIS member states and the agreement on cooperation in the field of museum affairs were signed, the report says.

The Council of CIS Heads of Government also made a decision on the appointment of Colonel Zhanat Saypoldayev (Kazakhstan) as the first deputy head of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the CIS Member States.

On the proposal of the Russian side, the next meeting of the council will be held on October 25, 2019 in Moscow.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news