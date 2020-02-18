Somalian ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Chairperson of the Turkmen Parliament Gulshat Mammedova has received credentials from newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Somalia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Jama Abdullahi Mohamed, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The diplomat noted the great interest of her country in the development of bilateral trade, business, cultural and humanitarian relations, including in the field of tourism and sports.

The importance of dialogue at the inter-parliamentary level was noted, the report said.

The Somali ambassador was also received at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the ministry reported.

The parties expressed the interest of Turkmenistan and Somalia in establishing long-term cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

It was noted that high-level visits, as well as cooperation between the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries, play an important role in the development of bilateral relations, the report said.