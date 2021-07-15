Following Turkmenistan's initiative meeting held between FMs of Central Asian states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Upon the initiative of the Turkmen side, the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the states of Central Asia took place in Tashkent on July 14, 2021, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (MFA).

The heads of MFA of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, as well as the First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic have arrived in the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan to participate in the High Level International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities”.

During the comprehensive talks, the parties discussed the most pressing issues of cooperation between the countries of the region in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The main topic of the discussions was the preparation for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia, as well as the events of political, economic, and humanitarian scope organized in the framework of the meeting, which is planned to take place in Turkmenistan in August of the current year.

The ministers discussed the regional issues and cooperation in the framework of multilateral structures, as well as agreed to work on strengthening the external policy partnership.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356