WHO delivers equipment for testing COVID-19 to Turkmenistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered new laboratory equipment to Turkmenistan to expand the country's COVID-19 testing capabilities, Trend reports with reference to the WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO / Europe).

"The delivery is part of a collaboration between the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan and the country’s Ministry of Health and Medical Industry to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response, and in particular to tackle the spread of virus variants of concern,” the report says.

As earlier WHO told Trend, Turkmenistan has made significant progress in meeting the Response Plan to Acute Infectious Disease’s objectives.

According to the WHO, in particular, progress was made in building and developing the country’s capacity to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, further strengthening its health systems.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights, as well as mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic for the people over 18.

