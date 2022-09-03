Turkmenistan and Germany discuss development of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan,September 3. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Turkmenistan Michael Uwe Bierhoff, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-German relations, developing both in a bilateral and multilateral format, within the framework of reputable international organizations, in particular the UN and OSCE.

Furthermore, they discussed steps to intensify ties in the humanitarian sphere, where the long-standing bilateral partnership in the field of healthcare serves as an example.

The sides noted the importance of fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany in various industries, agriculture, banking sector, as well as in the transport and communication sphere.