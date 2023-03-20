Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan unveils top banks with highest amount of POS terminals

Turkmenistan Materials 20 March 2023 08:05 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the leader in terms of most POS terminals across the country, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Dayhanbank has 8,934 POS terminals as of the beginning of March 2023. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank ranks second (8,085 terminals), followed by Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (7,737 terminals).

At the same time, Dayhanbank POS terminals are located mainly in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the bank's terminals are located in the Lebap (2,527), Mary (1,989), and Dashoguz (1,729) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of POS terminals as of 01.03.2023:

Bank: Number of POS terminals
Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 8,934
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 8,085
Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 7,737
Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 5,666
Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4,606
Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 3,937
Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 1,768
State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan 1,213
Total number of POS terminals 41,946

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced, as well as the number of transactions, ATMs and POS terminals is increasing. For example, over the past six years, the number of POS terminals in the country has increased from 14,848 to 42,131 units.

