Turkmenistan unveils top banks by number of users of Mobile Banking services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank became the leader in the number of registered users of Mobile Banking services in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of March 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Halkbank has 16,340 registered users of this service. In second place - is Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (13,820 users), and in third - is Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank (12,425 users).

Halkbank mainly works with clients in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the users are located in Mary (8,106 users) and Lebap (6,200 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Mobile Banking service as of 01.03.2023:

Bank: Number of registered users Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 16,340 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 13,820 Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 12,425 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,201 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,197 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 1,294 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 254 Total number of registered users 62 531

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals. For example, over the past six months, the number of Mobile Banking service users in the country has increased from 56,451 to 62,531.