Turkmenistan and Israel discuss development of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the newly appointed Israeli Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ismail Khaldi, during which they discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Israeli Ambassador handed copies of credentials to the Turkmen side and also expressed readiness to make efforts to expand bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the positive experience of cooperation within the framework of multilateral platforms was noted, including the importance of mutual support for international initiatives and proposals.

Furthermore, in order to activate trade and economic ties, the expediency of creating a joint intergovernmental commission was indicated.

In the development of cultural and humanitarian relations, healthcare and medicine, the scientific and educational sector are singled out as promising areas. At the same time, the Israeli side expressed interest in organizing Days of Israeli Culture in Turkmenistan.

Recently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen announced the opening of a permanent representation in Turkmenistan by the country.