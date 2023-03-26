Turnout in elections to parliament of Turkmenistan is 61,68%

The turnout in the elections to the parliament of Turkmenistan by 13:00 was 61,68%, Trend reports citing CEC of Turkmenistan.

"By 13:00, 61,68% of voters voted for the elections of deputies of Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

More precisely, 61,95% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 59,93% in Balkan velayat, 61,69% in Dashoguz velayat, 60,92% in Lebap velayat, 62,06% in Mary velayat, 63,00% in Ashgabat city.

By 13:00, 61,91% of voters voted in the elections of members of velayat, etrap, and city halk maslahats.

More precisely, 61,95% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 59,93% in Balkan velayat, 61,69% in Dashoguz velayat, 60,92% in Lebap velayat, 62,06% in Mary velayat, 64,78% in Ashgabat city.

By 13:00, 61,96% of voters voted in the elections of members of gengeshes.

More precisely, 61,95% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 60,59% in Balkan velayat, 63,06% in Dashoguz velayat, 61,03% in Lebap velayat, 62,15% in Mary velayat", the CEC said in a statement.

The voting continues.