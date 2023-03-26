Turnout in elections to parliament of Turkmenistan is 74,48%

The turnout in the elections to the parliament of Turkmenistan by 15:00 was 74,48%, Trend reports citing CEC of Turkmenistan.

"By 15:00, 74,48% of voters voted for the elections of deputies of Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

More precisely, 76,43% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 75,25% in Balkan velayat, 72,82% in Dashoguz velayat, 72,45% in Lebap velayat, 75,03% in Mary velayat, 76,95% in Ashgabat city.

By 15:00, 74,65% of voters voted in the elections of members of velayat, etrap, and city halk maslahats.

More precisely, 76,43% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 75,25% in Balkan velayat, 72,82% in Dashoguz velayat, 72,45% in Lebap velayat, 75,03% in Mary velayat, 78,30% in Ashgabat city.

By 15:00, 74,17% of voters voted in the elections of members of gengeshes.

More precisely, 76,43% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 75,59% in Balkan velayat, 73,13% in Dashoguz velayat, 72,44% in Lebap velayat, 74,85% in Mary velayat", the CEC said in a statement.

The voting continues.