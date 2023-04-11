Turkmenistan to take part in meeting of Russia and Central Asian countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Turkmenistan will participate in the sixth meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and Central Asia to be held on April 14 in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The agenda will be a discussion of strategic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the five Central Asian countries in the political and diplomatic, trade and economic, transport, energy, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

The parties plan to exchange views on topical issues at regional and international levels.

Furthermore, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled for April 14 with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, and the CIS Executive Committee.