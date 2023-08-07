Turkmenistan triples trade turnover with France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and France from January through February 2023 amounted to over 28.91 million euros, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

These figures in the reporting period are 3.1 times more than in the first four months of last year (9.27 million euros).

Turkmen exports to France amounted to almost 3.29 million euros from January through April 2023, which is 2.4 times more than in the same months of 2022 (1.34 million euros).

Turkmenistan increased imports from France in the first four months of this year by more than 3.2 times compared to the same period in 2022 (7.93 million euros) - up to 25.62 million euros.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and France in 2022 amounted to 40.67 million euros, which is 6.75 percent more than in 2021 (38.1 million euros).

Furthermore, the overall trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries during the first four months of 2023 amounted to over 345.67 million euros, indicating a growth of 10.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022 when it was 312.88 million euros.