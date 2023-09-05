Turkmenistan and Georgia discuss prospects for further co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. Turkmenistan and Georgia exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed at a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov, during which he presented copies of his credentials.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the organization of mutual visits at a high level.

They also considered further development and strengthening of Turkmen-Georgian cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Deputy Minister expressed the readiness of the Georgian side to provide assistance and support in the activities of the new Ambassador of Turkmenistan for the further development of bilateral relations.

In turn, the Ambassador assured that he would make every effort to strengthen ties between Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Meanwhile, economic relations between Georgia and Turkmenistan are developing in the areas of trade and investment. Both countries are seeking to expand the exchange of goods and services, including energy resources, agriculture and construction.