Turkmenistan and Russia discuss prospects for growth of trade and economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. Turkmenistan and Russia discussed prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation and possible joint projects, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed at the 9th meeting of the High-level Group on Trade and Investment Support within the framework of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Kerimberdy Kurbanov, and the Russian side was headed by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, promising joint projects, conditions for improving mutual trade, cooperation in the fields of industry and energy, as well as in the educational sphere.

Following the meeting, the protocol of the 9th meeting of the High-level Group on Trade and Investment Support within the framework of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation was signed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Russia maintain close relations based on a long-term strategic partnership.

Thus, in the field of politics, the emphasis is on regular high-level meetings and the coordination of common approaches to global and regional issues, and economic cooperation is actively developing, with a focus on trade and investment, which contributes to the mutual well-being of both countries.

