Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss issues of increasing export-import cargo flows

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 28. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed issues related to the increase in export-import cargo flows between the two countries, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev, and a delegation headed by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed projects to increase the capacity of the railway in the dry Afghan port of Torghundi and issues related to providing assistance to Afghan traders in the Turkmenbashi International Seaport of Turkmenistan.

The Afghan side noted that the port of Torghundi, which occupies a strategic position between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, is a key point through which both countries maintain road and rail links.

In turn, Chakiyev said that an agreement will be signed between the railway administrations of the two countries in the near future, after which the Turkmen side will begin implementing a project to increase the capacity of the railway station in the port of Torghundi.

Meanwhile, recently the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov discussed the implementation of major international projects with a delegation headed by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the implementation of major international projects with the participation of their countries.

In particular, a thorough analysis of the current situation regarding the practical implementation of large-scale energy, transport, and communication international projects that are being implemented with the participation of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan was carried out.

