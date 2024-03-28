Turkmen-Japanese SMBs establish relations within Tokyo Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. A Turkmen-Japanese Business Forum was held in Tokyo with the participation of representatives of small and medium-sized businesses from both countries, Trend reports.

According to the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the forum was attended by more than 30 executives and representatives of companies from the Turkmen side and 100 representatives from the Japanese side.

In his speeches at the forum, the Japanese side positively assessed the trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan, emphasizing the great interest of companies in the ever-growing Turkmenistan's market.

The Turkmen side, in turn, stressed its readiness for comprehensive cooperation with Japan, adding that there are great opportunities for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

In this regard, it was proposed to explore the possibility of opening a trade representative office of Turkmenistan in Japan and to consider the possibility of opening a representative office of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Turkmenistan.

In order to organize direct ties between the Turkmen-Japanese business circles, it was proposed to hold business conferences, exhibitions, and business visits, and the Japanese side was invited to Turkmenistan's capital to hold the next Turkmen-Japanese Business Forum in Turkmenistan.

To note, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov visited Japan in late January 2024.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings in the government, parliament, relevant ministries and departments, as well as with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies, where they discussed further prospects for the development of cooperation.

