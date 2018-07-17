Uzbekistan to start insuring unemployed people

17 July 2018 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to launch the unemployment insurance system at the expense of the Employment Assistance Fund since August 1, "Podrobno.uz" reported, referring to the resolution of the head of state.

This system will ensure the provision of one-time subsidies in the amount of 2 minimum wages to unemployed persons registered in the employment assistance centers and wishing to start a business, to pay for the costs of registration as an individual entrepreneur, state registration of small enterprises and micro-firms.

In addition, subsidies in the amount of 2 minimum wages per month for each employee will be allocated to organizations that employ persons from socially vulnerable segments of the population, including persons with disabilities, in excess of the established and reserved minimum number (quota), upon the condition of maintaining the employment of the employed persons related to this category for at least 12 months from the date of exceeding the minimum quantity (quota).

Subsidies in the amount of 3 minimum wages per employee will also be granted to employers for funding the cost of training and advanced training of employees from socially vulnerable segments of the population, including persons with disabilities employed by the assignment of the centers for assistance in employment of the population.

