Vladimir Putin due in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Uzbekistan in October, the Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the Russia-Uzbekistan intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

"We conducted [with the Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov] profound talks in a narrow format, paying special attention to preparations for the forthcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Uzbekistan in October 2018," Medvedev said.

