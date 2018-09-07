Vladimir Putin due in Uzbekistan

7 September 2018 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Uzbekistan in October, the Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the Russia-Uzbekistan intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

"We conducted [with the Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov] profound talks in a narrow format, paying special attention to preparations for the forthcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Uzbekistan in October 2018," Medvedev said.

