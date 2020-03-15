Uzbekistan announces first coronavirus case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan has announced the first case of coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The infected person is an Uzbek citizen who has returned from France.

"A citizen of Uzbekistan, who returned from France, was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 15 at 6 a.m. in the laboratory of the Institute of Virology,” the report says.

List of passengers who arrived with infected citizen from France to Uzbekistan was drawn up.

"All 48 passengers and 9 crew members of Uzbekistan Airways plane, which had the infected person on board, will be quarantined," the message says.

The outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 5,839. Over 157,163 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.