South Korea sends additional humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

A charter flight of Uzbekistan Airways with medical supplies from South Korea worth about $192,000 arrived in Tashkent May 10, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

It includes multifunctional medical beds, antiseptic and disinfectants, medical masks, food additives to strengthen immunity.

The humanitarian cargo was formed with the support of a number of South Korean companies, as well as Uzbeks engaged in temporary labor activity in this country, and Uzbek students studying here. The cargo was handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Citizens of Uzbekistan engaged in temporary labor activity in South Korea are actively involved in providing assistance to families affected by the natural disaster at Sardobin water reservoir in Syrdarya region on May 1, 2020.

In particular, more than $18,500 collected on their initiative on May 4 were transferred with the assistance of the Embassy to the current account of the public fund "Mercy and Health of Uzbekistan" - to provide assistance to families affected by the floods, the message said.

