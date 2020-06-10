Uzbekistan introduces Chinese-modified anti-coronavirus drug

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan introduced a new drug reducing the impact of the new coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Innovation of Uzbekistan.

The batch of drug called 'Rutan' (19,500 packs) was handed over to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan. It is based on compounds derived from Central Asian growing cotton (gosipol and its derivatives), totum (sumac), pomegranate, plantain.

"The medicine was produced in China-Uzbekistan Medicine Technical Park. Initially, the drug was manufactured by the Institute of Bio-Organic Chemistry of the Uzbek Academy of Sciences (in 2015) and used in the fight against influenza (flu). Now it has been tested by Chinese scientists against coronavirus. As a result, it showed excellent results - a 78.3 percent reduction in the impact of coronavirus SARS CoV-2," the message said.

Previously, 11,000 packs of the Rutan were sent to Iran as humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus and successfully passed laboratory tests there.

Over $20 million was invested in China-Uzbekistan Medicine Technical Park and 300 jobs were created. Today there is a pharmaceutical factory that produces eight types of medicines (tablets, capsules and liquids).

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

