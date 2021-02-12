Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 12

Uzbekistan 12 February 2021 09:51 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for February 12 in Uzbekistan increased to 79,340, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 77,780 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 622 have died.

At the moment, 938 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients.

Starting from January 28, it is allowed to hold concert events in strict accordance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and restrictions on the work of catering and entertainment establishments from 8:00 to 23:00 (GMT +5) have been lifted.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan are opened for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of president of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of preschool educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

