Uzbekistan restricts work of Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

The work of Twitter, TikTok and VKontakte social networks was restricted in Uzbekistan due to violation of the law on personal data, Trend reports referring to the press service of the State Inspection for Control of Computerization and Telecommunications of the country (Uzkomnazorat).

"In connection with the violation of the requirements of Article 271 of the Law of Uzbekistan ‘On personal data’ when processing personal data of the country’s citizens, since July 2, 2021, the corresponding social networks have been included in the ‘Register of violators of rights of subjects of personal data’,” the press service said.

“The use of corresponding resources on the Internet on the territory of Uzbekistan has been limited in accordance with the established procedure until the identified deficiencies are eliminated," added the press service.