Foreign Ministry: Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees, but provides assistance in transit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

In order to ensure security, the Uzbek-Afghan border is currently completely closed and land crossing through the Termez checkpoint is not carried out. In the near future, the opening of this checkpoint is not planned, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry issued a statement in connection with the spread of information about "Uzbekistan's readiness to open its borders to people fleeing the Taliban regime in Afghanistan."

"Any attempts to cross the border, regardless of their reasons, will be suppressed in accordance with the legislation of Uzbekistan," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, over the past 12 days, Uzbekistan has assisted a number of states in the implementation of humanitarian operations to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan, who arrived in Uzbekistan and left the country exclusively by air.

The Ministry reported that Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees on its territory, provides assistance in transit, providing for their strictly limited time stay in the country.

The Uzbek side is firmly committed to maintaining traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations with Afghanistan and the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of the neighboring country, the Foreign Ministry said.