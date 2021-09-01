First batch of commercial cargo from Afghanistan delivered to Uzbekistan after change of government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Two trains with a consignment of commercial cargo arrived in Afghanistan from Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

This is the first delivery since the seizure of power in Afghanistan by the radical Taliban.

What kind of cargo arrived in the country is not specified.

The leadership of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment held a meeting with the Taliban, discussing the current situation in the field of trade: closed banks and marriage salons, problems with customs clearance of goods, as well as concerns of Afghan entrepreneurs about their safety.

The Taliban, according to the message, promised to work out solutions to these issues as soon as possible.

Taliban congratulate Uzbekistan on 30th anniversary of independence.

The representative of the Taliban movement Zabihullah Mujahid announced the intention of the new authorities of the country to improve the investment attractiveness of Afghanistan and to restore the economy by attracting professionals to work. He urged those who collaborated with foreign forces to return to work and not be afraid.