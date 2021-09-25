Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Some 228,646 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on Sept. 24, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 78,364 citizens, the second one to 85,748citizens and the third one to 64,703 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 19,425,897 citizens have been vaccinated, 10,766,226 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 6,169,354 people - the second dose and 2,261,502 people - the third dose.

Among the regions, residents of the Andijan region received the most vaccines - 26,493 doses. This is followed by Surkhandarya (24,982 doses) and Tashkent (22,368 doses) regions.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,133,825 doses), Andijan (2,093,494 doses) and Namangan (2,063,818 doses) regions.

