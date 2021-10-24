Presidential elections to be held in Uzbekistan
Presidential elections will be held in Uzbekistan on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
Five candidates will run for the presidential post, including the current head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The forthcoming voting will also be the first one during the coronavirus pandemic. Previous parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan were staged in December 2019.
