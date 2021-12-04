Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.4

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has revealed 212 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 3, with 201 patients recovering from the disease, and 3 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 194,105 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 190,704 of them have recovered, and 1,416 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 56 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 50 people in Tashkent region.

In other regions: 13 people in Andijan region, 17 people in Bukhara region, 7 people in Jizzakh region, 2 people in Navoi region, 10 people in Namangan region, 25 people in Samarkand region, 3 people in the Syrdarya region, 11 people in the Fergana region and 12 people in the Khorezm region.