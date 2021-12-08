Russian S7 Airlines launches regular flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The Russian S7 airlines launched regular flights from Volgograd (Russia) to Fergana (Uzbekistan), Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports.

The first plane of S7 landed at Fergana international airport on December 7, 2021.

Aircrafts A-320 and A-321 will fly on the route from Volgograd to Fergana and back every Tuesday.

The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan approved the list of Russian airlines that will regularly fly to the country this winter, including Aeroflot, Ural Airlines, Red Wings, and Smartavia.

S7 Airlines is also on the list. The air carrier received slots for seven weekly flights: from Moscow to Bukhara, Samarkand and Urgench, Novosibirsk to Bukhara, Namangan, and Fergana, as well as from Volgograd to Fergana.