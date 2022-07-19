Uzbekistan plans to significantly increase production capacity of large gas chemical complex (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC plans to triple the capacity of the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex (GCC) by the end of 2024 using new sources of raw materials, the head of the downstream department of JSC Alisher Bakhadirov told Trend.

"We are systematically working in this direction and have signed EPC contracts and license agreements. Pre-project work has already been completed. Contracts are now being fulfilled and equipment is being purchased," Bakhadirov said.

According to him, 430,000 tons of naphtha per year will be processed within the framework of the expansion project of the Shurtan GCC.

Bahadirov noted that the current capacity of the Shurtan GCC is 125,000 tons of polyethylene, and after expansion, 280,000 tons of polyethylene and 100,000 tons of polypropylene will be added to this indicator.

"We hope that within a few years we will be able to complete the construction of this complex and increase the production of more valuable products, such as polyethylene and polypropylene," Bakhadirov said.

The head of the department also said that investments in the project amounted to $1.8 billion.