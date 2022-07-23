...
Central Bank of Uzbekistan signs MoU with Mastercard

23 July 2022
Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Mastercard Europe SA,Trend reports via the bank.

The document is aimed at expanding bilateral relations in the field of activity of the two organizations.

This memorandum will serve to increase the knowledge and experience of employees in the field of payment systems, cybersecurity, as well as financial literacy through joint technical consultations, trainings, seminars and expert visits.

