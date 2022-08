BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The enterprises of Uzbekneftegaz JSC have sold 335,300 tons of sulfur from January through July 2022, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

In particular, 38,500 tons of sulfur products worth $1.5 million were exported in 7 months of 2022.

During this period, 232,400 tons of sulfur products worth 345.9 billion soums ($31.6 million) were sold at the local market.

By the end of this year, it is planned to sell 450,000 tons of sulfur products.