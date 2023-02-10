UK to support Uzbekistan’s bid to join WTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. UK expressed readiness to support Uzbekistan in the process of country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The matter was discussed between the representatives of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK to Uzbekistan Tim Torlot and experts from the British Department for Business and Trade.

During the meeting, the sides discussed promising areas of interaction as part of the implementation of a project of technical assistance of the British side to the accession process of Uzbekistan to the Organization.

Throughout negotiations, the British side got detailed information about the work on Uzbekistan's accession to the Organization, in particular, on preparations for the sixth session of the Working Party on the accession of Uzbekistan to the WTO.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to continue active cooperation and to take joint measures to accelerate the process of Uzbekistan’s joining the WTO.

Earlier in January, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed its readiness to support Uzbekistan in joining the WTO. The issue was discussed at the meeting between the Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Head of the Negotiating Group on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO Badriddin Abidov, and the Permanent Representative of the IMF in Uzbekistan Kevin Ross.

During the talks, the parties paid special attention to the current results of the activities of the members of the Interdepartmental Commission for Work with the WTO, the Negotiating Group, and 10 thematic working groups, as well as their coordinated and operational work in the process of preparing all the necessary documents requested by the member countries of the WTO, with the coordinating role of the Uzbek Ministry.