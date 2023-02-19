Tashkent and Paris discuss creation of Uzbek-French joint university

Head of the Department for Cooperation with European Countries and EU Institutions Aibek Shakhavdinov held talks via videoconference with Deputy Director of the Continental Europe Department of the French Foreign Ministry Sylvain Guiaugué, Dunyo reported, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to France and Portugal Sardor Rustambaev and the Ambassador of France to Uzbekistan Aurelia Bouchez.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of timely and full implementation of all the agreements reached as a result of the high-level visit to France, including in the trade, economic and investment spheres.

In particular, the parties decided to hold in April the visit of the Minister-Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Citizens Abroad Olivier Besht to Uzbekistan, as well as to hold the 9th meeting of the Uzbek-French Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Affairs, as well as bilateral meetings with the participation of the movement of French enterprises "MEDEF".

The issue of holding the 14th round of political consultations between the two countries in Paris in 2023 was also discussed.

Recently, an agreement was reached on cooperation to increase the volume of exports of textile products from Uzbekistan to the French market and the effective use of the Generalized System of Preferences "GSP +".

In the field of education, in particular, special attention was paid to accelerating the work on the creation of the Uzbek-French joint university and organizing the activities of the “French Alliance” in the city of Samarkand.