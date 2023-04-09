Uzbekistan, Japanese SBI Holdings discuss development of financial co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Japan held talks with CEO of the Japanese SBI Holdings, Inc. Yoshitaka Kitao during which the further development of financial cooperation was discussed, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

According to the information, during the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further development of the financial and banking sector, the insurance services market, the dynamics and structure of GDP and basic industrial sectors of Uzbekistan, development of information and communication technologies, internet and online banking systems.

At the same time, issues of possible cooperation of the holding in Uzbekistan were discussed, in terms of supporting startup projects using information and communication technologies in the financial sector, providing online banking services.

SBI Holdings, Inc. It was founded in 1999 and was originally part of the SoftBank Group.

The holding, which operates in 25 countries, is a group of companies providing financial services in a wide range of categories, including securities, asset management, banking and insurance.