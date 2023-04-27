Uzbek-Hungarian Joint Investment Fund to begin work in 3Q2023 - Hungarian minister

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. The Uzbek-Hungarian Joint Investment Fund will start its work in the third quarter of 2023, Minister for Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy said during the plenary session of the second Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF-2023), Trend reports.

"The Hungarian government has invested $200 million in the development of this Fund. Preliminary negotiations on the launch of its work are already underway," the minister said.

According to Nagy, in the near future, Hungarian banks will also sign an agreement with the Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan.

The minister also noted the successful economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hungary. He also pointed out that the launch of a direct flight between Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Hungary's Budapest, which is scheduled for the second half of 2023, will contribute to further strengthening of relations.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a large-scale dialogue platform for the entire Central Asian region, which allows presenting the investment potential of Uzbekistan to international investment and business communities.

The forum is aimed to attract big foreign investment, financial and economic organizations, and companies interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan.

ТIIF-2023 will be attended by over 2,500 people from the US, UK, Türkiye, China, India, Egypt, EU, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Middle East countries. For comparison, last year more than 1,500 people applied for participation.