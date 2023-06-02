Uzbekistan, EU see growth in trade turnover up to 70% since year-start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the EU countries has increased by 70 percent since the beginning of the year, Trend reports.

This was revealed at the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel, who are both on a visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the Central Asia-EU summit.

At the same time, it was noted that the investment projects portfolio with the participation of leading European companies in high-tech sectors in Uzbekistan has exceeded 20 billion euros.

The sides also separately focused on the issues of increasing the volume and diversification of bilateral trade, extending the GSP+ preferential trade regime, developing efficient transport routes, primarily the Trans-Caspian Transit Corridor, implementing joint programs and projects in the fields of green energy, innovation and high technology, digitalization, ecology, education, tourism, etc. other directions.

Meanwhile, the first regional meeting in the Central Asia-EU format took place on October 27, 2022, in Astana, Kazakhstan.